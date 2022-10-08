Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 52,001 Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

