Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 130 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $288.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

