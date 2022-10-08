Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

