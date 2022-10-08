Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

