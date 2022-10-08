Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

