Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 190 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $129.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

