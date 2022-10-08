Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 2,187 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

