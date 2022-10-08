Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 239 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

