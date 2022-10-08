Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 301 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 150,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

