Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 867,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,391,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $73.77.

