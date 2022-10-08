RS Crum Inc. Purchases 3,250 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

RS Crum Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9,562.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,651 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,999,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 677.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 821,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after acquiring an additional 798,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $25.67 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.