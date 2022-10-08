RS Crum Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

RS Crum Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 0.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $109.78 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.71.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.74.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

