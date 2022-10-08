RS Crum Inc. Sells 4,905 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RS Crum Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 44,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.