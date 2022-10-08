Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Insider Peter Bazalgette Acquires 212,249 Shares

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 212,249 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £199,514.06 ($241,075.47).

Saga Trading Down 4.9 %

Saga stock opened at GBX 81.35 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. Saga plc has a 52 week low of GBX 80.85 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 344 ($4.16).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Featured Stories

