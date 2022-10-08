Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
