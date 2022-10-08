Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

CREX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Creative Realities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.90.

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Creative Realities, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $260,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

