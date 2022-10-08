Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 2,469 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 107.7% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 385,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 643.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 456,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of LPSN opened at $9.97 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

