Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 35,400 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.59.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

