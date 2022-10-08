Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $5.69. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 54,196 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

