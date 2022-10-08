Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.12

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.12 and traded as low as $119.91. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $119.91, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

(Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

