Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.05 EPS.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of SCHN opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)
