Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.05 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SCHN opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

