Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 2,069,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

