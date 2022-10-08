Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BK opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

