SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,018,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $41.88. 30,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,487. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

