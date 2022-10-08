SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 7,533,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

