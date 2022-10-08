SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,012 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.79. 5,097,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453,442. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

