SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $7.03 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,618,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

