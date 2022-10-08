SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $4.41 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000. Dollar Tree makes up 1.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $141.95. 3,123,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,521. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.70 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

