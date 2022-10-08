Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.42.

SMTC stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

