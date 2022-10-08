SENATE Price Tops $0.0521 on Exchanges (SENATE)

SENATE (SENATE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One SENATE token can currently be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SENATE has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $103,404.00 worth of SENATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SENATE has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SENATE Token Profile

SENATE was first traded on December 15th, 2021. SENATE’s total supply is 297,638,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,970,676 tokens. The Reddit community for SENATE is https://reddit.com/r/sidus__heroes. SENATE’s official Twitter account is @galaxy_sidus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SENATE is medium.com/sidus-nft-heroes. SENATE’s official website is sidusheroes.com.

Buying and Selling SENATE

According to CryptoCompare, “SENATE (SENATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SENATE has a current supply of 297,638,661.8133334 with 33,719,210.66526645 in circulation. The last known price of SENATE is 0.0520613 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $106,694.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sidusheroes.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENATE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SENATE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SENATE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

