Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of SHCR stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $722.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sharecare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sharecare by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

