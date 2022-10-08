SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Up 1.2%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 16,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 178,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.