Shibaverse (VERSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,439.00

Shibaverse (VERSE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Shibaverse has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $11,439.00 worth of Shibaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shibaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shibaverse has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shibaverse Token Profile

Shibaverse’s launch date was August 18th, 2021. Shibaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,000,000 tokens. Shibaverse’s official message board is medium.com/@shibaverse. Shibaverse’s official website is www.shibaverse.io. Shibaverse’s official Twitter account is @shibaverse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shibaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibaverse (VERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shibaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shibaverse is 0.00325535 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,008.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibaverse.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shibaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shibaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shibaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

