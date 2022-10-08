Shibking Inu Trading Down 5.8% This Week (SHIBKING)

Shibking Inu (SHIBKING) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Shibking Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shibking Inu has a total market cap of $433,848.78 and $15,893.00 worth of Shibking Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shibking Inu has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shibking Inu

Shibking Inu was first traded on February 5th, 2022. Shibking Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibkinginudao. Shibking Inu’s official website is www.shibking.io.

Shibking Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibking Inu (SHIBKING) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shibking Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Shibking Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $829.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibking.io/.”

