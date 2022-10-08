Shita-kiri Suzume (SUZUME) Price Hits $0.0000

Shita-kiri Suzume (SUZUME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Shita-kiri Suzume has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $195,047.00 worth of Shita-kiri Suzume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shita-kiri Suzume token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shita-kiri Suzume has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shita-kiri Suzume alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shita-kiri Suzume

Shita-kiri Suzume was first traded on August 2nd, 2022. Shita-kiri Suzume’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shita-kiri Suzume is www.shitakirisuzume.com. Shita-kiri Suzume’s official Twitter account is @s_shitakiri and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shita-kiri Suzume Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shita-kiri Suzume (SUZUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shita-kiri Suzume has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shita-kiri Suzume is 0.00000215 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $240,146.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shitakirisuzume.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shita-kiri Suzume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shita-kiri Suzume should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shita-kiri Suzume using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shita-kiri Suzume Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shita-kiri Suzume and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.