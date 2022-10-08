Shkreli Inu (SHKI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,425.00

Shkreli Inu (SHKI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Shkreli Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shkreli Inu has a total market capitalization of $721,805.58 and $10,425.00 worth of Shkreli Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shkreli Inu has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shkreli Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shkreli Inu Token Profile

Shkreli Inu’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Shkreli Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Shkreli Inu’s official website is www.shkreliinuofficial.com. Shkreli Inu’s official Twitter account is @shkreli_inu.

Shkreli Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shkreli Inu (SHKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shkreli Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shkreli Inu is 0 USD and is up 15.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,447.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shkreliinuofficial.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shkreli Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shkreli Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shkreli Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shkreli Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shkreli Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.