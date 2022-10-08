Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHL opened at €44.79 ($45.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($69.04).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.