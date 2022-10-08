Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target Lowered to €62.00 at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.70.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

