Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Purchases New Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 0.18% of Banner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth about $20,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banner by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $4,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

Banner Stock Performance

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

BANR traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.