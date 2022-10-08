Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.17

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.17 and traded as low as C$11.66. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 242,498 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.62. The firm has a market cap of C$838.35 million and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$176.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 267.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

