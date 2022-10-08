Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance
SBGI opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.
Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
