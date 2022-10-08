SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

