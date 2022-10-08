SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises about 0.8% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,165,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 2,330,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

