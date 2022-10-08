SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 4,352 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises about 0.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,142,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 656,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,962.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

