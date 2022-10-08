SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 1,821.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,069 shares during the period. PetMed Express makes up approximately 3.0% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of PetMed Express worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 46.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 173,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Stock Performance

PETS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,176. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.