SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SPG traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

