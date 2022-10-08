SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,976 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. 136,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.70.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.



Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

