SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 110,709 Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,709 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Global Investors worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at $471,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GROW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 53,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,650. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

