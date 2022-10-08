Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,530

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,414.60 ($17.09).

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 2.6 %

SN stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,159.77. The company has a market capitalization of £8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,033.33. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 985 ($11.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,379.60 ($16.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 5,882.35%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom bought 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

