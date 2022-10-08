SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.74. 3,286,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 1,335,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.
SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.64% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.
