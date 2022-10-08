SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.74. 3,286,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 1,335,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

SOBR Safe Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

In other SOBR Safe news, Director J. Steven Beabout purchased 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,266.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,059.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,404 shares of company stock worth $43,384. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.64% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

